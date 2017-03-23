If you bought stuff from Harbor Freight Tools, you might be due a refund

Harbor Freight Tools, a national discount tool and equipment retailer, just settled a class action lawsuit which could get shoppers up to 30% back on all of their purchases.

The suit was brought by Cleveland based Dworken & Bernstein over misleading sale prices. Harbor Freight was accused of advertising merchandise at a “sale” or “compare at” price, when those goods were never sold at a higher price.

The settlement applies to goods purchased between April 8, 2011 and December 15, 2016.

If you have itemized receipts, you can submit a claim for a minimum of 20 percent of the "you saved" amount in cash, or 30 percent of that on a gift card.

If you don’t have itemized credit or debit card statements, you can get up to 10 percent cash back (or 12 percent in gift cards) on total purchases of "qualifying products."

If you don’t have receipts, you can fill out a form to make a sworn statement confirming your claim and get a $10 gift card.

To receive a payment, you must complete a Claim Form and mail it, or submit it online, no later than August 7, 2017.

For more detailed information about the settlement and your options, click here.

