Career fair with more than 550 jobs coming to Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Several companies will recruit for more than 550 jobs at JobNewsUSA’s career fair later this month.
The Oct. 24 event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flyer: Click here for more info on the company's participating in JobNewsUSA’s career fair
Veteran-friendly jobs are also available.
Jobseekers should dress professionally, and bring at least 25 copies of an updated resume.
Go to JobNewsUSA’s website for pre-registration.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs