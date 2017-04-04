Cashing in on April

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Zookeepers: April close to giving birth
-
April the giraffe is an internet sensation
-
Baby gators stroll across FL resident's yard
-
Dog bitten by rattlesnake
-
T-TAPP
-
Daycare centers targeted
-
I-75 closed due to fatal crash
-
Former Baylor coach resigns after murder scandal
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Facebook friendship horror
More Stories
-
Internet slams Pepsi, Kendall Jenner after ad…Apr. 5, 2017, 4:54 a.m.
-
Anonymous tipster to sue police, says they leaked her nameApr. 4, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
-
Warm & breezy WednesdayJul. 6, 2016, 8:13 a.m.