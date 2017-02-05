College-bound teen wins $1M on Powerball ticket

(Photo: Kentucky Lottery, Custom)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A college-bound teen has received some help to pay for her tuition after winning $1 million playing Powerball.

Kentucky Lottery officials say 18-year-old Campbellsville native Tanya Hererra matched five numbers on her ticket but didn’t get the Powerball.

After hearing a winning ticket was sold at the Speedway Store in Somerset, Herrera asked her dad for help.

She said she has little experience playing the lottery and checking the numbers on the internet, her father told her to go to the store to check it.

“I scanned it myself and when I saw $1 million pop up on the machine, I thought it was broken,” she told Kentucky Lottery officials.

Herrera said she is going to use some her winnings toward college and is thinking about attending Western Kentucky University.

The Speedway store that sold the winning ticket will receive $10,000.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is worth $229 million.

