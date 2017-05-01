Concerns with Florida Blue billing

Florida Blue is working through some billing issues on Monday.

Florida Blue, a major health insurer in the state, is blaming a vendor for billing issues that are affecting clients' bank accounts.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Kristin Longberry checked her checking and found a $142,000 charge -- pushing into an overdraft. She was billed for her $2,000 monthly premium 71 times.

She said her bank cannot reactivate the account until Florida Blue removes the overcharge.

Florida Blue apologized for the inconvenience on Twitter.

We’re sorry! We’re working to fix an issue w/the payment system ASAP. Please email us at socialmediasupport@floridablue.com so we can help. pic.twitter.com/ph9SLDugRD — Florida Blue (@FLBlue) May 1, 2017

And on Facebook, there were complaints in the comments.

