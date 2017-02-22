2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to risk of blade breaking

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Roughly 2 million Calphalon knives are being recalled due to a risk of the blade breaking, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
Some 27 people have told the company they’ve been cut after the blade broke off: Four of the injuries required stitches, the CPSC said. There have been 3,150 complaints of broken blades, according to the CPSC.
The recall covers Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery carving, chef, paring, santoku and utility knives sold individually and in sets from August 2008 to March 2016, according to the CPSC.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the knives involved in the recall:
|Product
|Item
|Item Number
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|4.5″ Parer
|KNR10045C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|7″ Santoku
|KNR0007C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|Contemporary Paring Knife Set
|1821332
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|5″ Santoku
|KNR0005C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|8″ Chef Knife
|KNR4008C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|Fruit/Vegetable Set – 3.5″ parer & 6″ utility
|KNSR002C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery
|Carving Set – 6″ fork & 8″ slicer
|KNSR0102C
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 21-piece set
|3½” parer, 5″ boning knife, 5″ santoku, 5½” tomato/bagel knife, 6″ fork, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
|1808009
|Calphalon Contemporary Cutlery 17-piece set
|4½” parer, 6″ utility, 7″ santoku, 8″ bread, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ slicer, 10″ steel, kitchen shears, 8 steak knives, and knife block
|1808008
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 14-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1922890
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 15-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1922971
|Calphalon Contemporary SharpIN Cutlery 18-piece set
|4.5″ Parer, 5″ Boning, 5.5″ Tomato, 6″ Utility, 7″ Santoku, 8″ Bread, 8″ Chef’s Knife, 8″ Slicer, 8 Steak Knives, Kitchen Shears, Sharpening Knife Block
|1932810
The knives were sold at J.C. Penney, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Amazon.com and more.
You can contact Calphalon at 1-800-809-7267 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, click here.
