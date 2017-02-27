AAA: Gas prices to rise 35 to 70 cents a gallon this spring

In the past five years, gas prices rose 35 to 70 cents from February to Memorial Day, and motorists should expect the same this year. Joe Raedle/Getty Images (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2011 Getty Images)

Motorists should expect to see a seasonable rise in gas prices this spring.

Refineries are easing into maintenance season, which normally signals a gradual increase in prices at the pump. Throughout the past five years, gas prices rose 35 to 70 cents from February to Memorial Day, and motorists should expect the same this year, according to a news release from AAA - The Auto Club Group.

Click here to find best prices in Bay area

"The seasonal increase hasn't begun yet, but it's coming," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins as quoted by the Naples Daily News. "Prices usually rise this time of year as refineries power-down some of their machinery for routine maintenance and prepare for the switch to the more expensive summer blend gasoline. Because of the outages, refineries don't produce as much gasoline. All this comes at a time when demand typically rises as Americans resume road trips in the spring."

On average, the price for a full tank of gas is $8 more than this time last year. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.29, just fractions of a cent more than a week ago, a half cent less than a month ago, and 56 cents more than a year ago, AAA reports.

Florida's average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.277, a half cent less than a week ago, 5 cents less than last month, and 54 cents more than last year.

2016: Why have gas prices soared overnight?

The top three most expensive Florida metro markets are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.46), Miami ($2.40), and Fort Lauderdale ($2.39). The least expensive Florida metro markets are Tampa ($2.17), Orlando ($2.19), and Jacksonville ($2.19), according to AAA.

Reports show a 1-percent decline in capacity at refineries along the Gulf Coast. This region is a major resource for gasoline in Florida. Compared to a week ago, gasoline production levels in the Gulf Coast fell 7 percent and supply declined 2 percent. Meanwhile, demand has risen 2 percent.

Oil prices averaged $53.20 last week, the same average as the week before. OPEC's attempts to re-balance the oil market last year and cause higher prices, are being offset by increased U.S. oil supplies. U.S. drillers added rigs for the sixth consecutive week. Domestic crude oil production exceeded 9 million barrels per day, the highest level since last April.

Naples Daily News