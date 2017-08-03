Bad news brides: Alfred Angelo Bridal says orders will remain unfulfilled

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - If a bride has not received her gown from Alfred Angelo yet, the trustee handling the company's bankruptcy says, it's not coming.

The same goes for bridesmaids and mother of the bride and groom gowns.

The bridal retail giant filed for bankruptcy and abruptly shut down last month, with no warning, leaving many brides scrambling. Some brides were called day-of and told to pick up their gowns, others were told they would receive them by mail.

Now, the company's website says if you haven't gotten your order yet -- you won't:

"The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible.

"Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase."

If you are a bride or mother of the bride or groom impacted by this announcement, we'd like to hear from you, just send us a message on our Facebook page or call the newsroom at 616-559-1300.

If you believe Alfred Angelo owes you money, there is a link to follow on their website to make a claim by clicking here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV