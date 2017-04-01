WTSP
Cigarette tax jumps $2 a pack in California

CBS/AP , WTSP 2:07 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

The state cigarette tax rises by $2 a pack on Saturday, more than doubling the current 87-cent tax. Taxes also will rise for other tobacco and vaping products.

Voters approved the tax increase in November. It’s projected to raise up to $1.4 billion a year.

For smokers, the increase could prove a real hardship.

“Poor people have to smoke. I have a lot of stress,” smoker Marta Reyes said. “I lost two sisters. I only have one left. Too much stress.”

Much of the money is earmarked for Medi-Cal, a health plan for people with low incomes jointly funded by the state and federal governments.

Anti-smoking groups say the higher tax will encourage people to quit smoking or never to start.

California lawmakers approved a spate of other anti-tobacco measures last year, including increasing the smoking age from 18 to 21.

