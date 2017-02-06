Continental recalls light truck tires

(Photo: Getty Images)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a tire recall for some Continental truck tires to start Friday.

Continental Tire is recalling certain General Tire Grabber light truck tires, size 33x12.50R18 LT 118Q, Load Range E.

The tires were manufactured May 3, 2015, to May 16, 2015, and are sold as replacement tires.

The tires may have poor adhesion within the belt package, resulting in tread wear, tread bulging, and possible tread separation.

According to the company, Continental will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin Feb. 10, 2017. People who own the tires may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168.

