Do you know how to check if your car's airbag is under recall?

If you're wondering if your car's airbags are under the recall, here's how you can check.
Go to this website: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
You can type in your car's Vehicle Identification number and it will tell you if it's included in any recalls.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has a section on its website -- dedicated to the Takata airbag recall.
It lists all makes and models of cars affected.
And it lists updates on the status of the recalls and the full investigation.
