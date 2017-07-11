Do you know how to check if your car's airbag is under recall?

Airbag (Photo: Yuri Snegur)

If you're wondering if your car's airbags are under the recall, here's how you can check.

Go to this website: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

You can type in your car's Vehicle Identification number and it will tell you if it's included in any recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also has a section on its website -- dedicated to the Takata airbag recall.

It lists all makes and models of cars affected.

And it lists updates on the status of the recalls and the full investigation.

© 2017 WTSP-TV