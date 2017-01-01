Florida gas taxes will nudge up slightly in 2017

Angela Prada fills her vehicle with gas at a U-Gas station on Oct. 19, 2015, in Miami, Florida. JOE RAEDLE/GETTY IMAGES (Photo: Finklea, Gillian)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida's taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel will nudge up slightly in 2017.



The Florida Department of Revenue has announced that motor fuel taxes and diesel fuel taxes would go up from 17.3 cents per gallon to 17.4 cents per gallon on Jan. 1.



Florida law requires annual adjustments to gas taxes based on changes in the consumer price index, which measures what people are paying for goods.



Gas taxes in Florida vary slightly by each county because some counties have adopted additional gas taxes.

