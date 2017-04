Get relief on Tax Day with freebies and deals

Burgers, anyone? (Photo: Photo: annamoskvina, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Mark the day tax returns are due with some deals and freebies.

Deals range from discounted drinks and meals to free paper shredding to a great way to eliminate the stress of filing at the last minute.

Through April 22, HydroMassage locations nationwide are giving away massages on their user-controlled massage beds for the company’s ninth annual Tax Week promotion. This deal is available at 1,300 locations nationwide, including Planet Fitness gyms that have the massage beds.

Visit www.hydromassage.com/taxday to find a list of participating locations and print a coupon. You’ll need to make an appointment for non-Planet Fitness locations. Massages could be limited to 10 minutes.

The following offers are available Tuesday at participating locations unless otherwise noted:

Bob Evans: Get 30% off your entire purchase for dine-in and carry out orders with a coupon available at www.bobevans.com/taxday.

Boston Market: The $10.40 Tax Day Special includes a half-chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, a regular fountain drink and a cookie. No coupon is needed to get this deal at participating locations.

Bruegger's Bagels: Now through Wednesday, Big Bagel Bundles are $10.40 — about a $3.50 discount — at participating locations. Go here to sign up for the coupon.

California Tortilla: With any purchase Tuesday, get free chips and queso when you say the password “tax crunch.”

Chili's: Get $6 blueberry and pineapple margaritas at participating locations all day. No coupon is required, just ask your server for this special offer.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub with purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink Tuesday through Thursday with a printable coupon available on the restaurant's Facebook page. The coupon also will be sent to newsletter subscribers. Sign up for the newsletter at www.firehousesubs.com/newsletter.

Great American Cookies: The national gourmet cookie shop continues its annual Tax Day tradition by offering a free Birthday Cake Cookie to customers who stop by participating locations Tuesday. According to a news release, no purchase or proof of completed taxes is necessary.

Hooters: Kids 12 and younger eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more for each free kids meal. Some locations have this dine-in-only deal Saturday through Tuesday and others have it only Tuesday. Find participating locations here.

Hot Dog on a Stick: At participating locations, get one free Original Turkey Dog on a Stick. No purchase or proof of completed taxes required. Find locations here.

Hungry Howie's: From April 17 to19, when you buy a large one-topping pizza at regular price, get a medium one-topping pizza for 15 cents with the promo code TAXTIME, according to the Hungry Howie's official Facebook page. This offer isn’t valid in Florida but at participating Florida locations, get a large two-topping pizza for $6.99, according to the Hungry Howie's Florida Facebook page.

Kona Ice: Tax Day is Kona Ice’s National “Chill Out” Day when it serves free shaved ice at locations across the nation. Find a participating location by tweeting @konaice your Zip code and the chain will respond with the location of the truck closest to you that's serving free treats.

McDonald's: Check participating locations for deals. Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware are offering $1 off Big Macs. Northeast and central Pennsylvania locations are offering a 10-piece Chicken McNugget for $1.49. Florida markets in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers/Naples, Tampa Bay, and Tallahassee area are all offering a buy one classic Big Mac and/or quarter pounder with cheese on Tax Day and get a second for a penny as a guest appreciation event. While Ohio markets are offering BOGO Big Mac or quarter pounders with cheese for $0.18. Guests can receive the offers via the McDonald's app.

National parks: Unrelated to Tax Day, but for National Park Week, get free admission to every national park during the weekends of April 15 and 16 and April 22 and 23.

Noodles & Company: Now through Tuesday, use promo code TAXDAY17 on orders placed through order.noodles.com to get $4 off any $10 purchase.

Office Depot: Shred up to five pounds of documents, including tax records, for free through April 29 at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores with a printable coupon available at www.officedepot.com/shredding.

Schlotzsky’s: Get a free small “The Original” Tuesday with the purchase of chips and a medium drink.

Sonic Drive-In: Get half-price cheeseburgers on Tax Day. Limit five per customer at participating locations.

Sonny’s BBQ: In honor of Tax Day, Sonny’s has an IRS — Irresistible Ribs Special — with half-price Sweet & Smokey or House Dry-Rubbed Rib dinners for dine-in and takeout. No coupon is needed.

Staples: Through April 22, shred up to two pounds of documents for free with this printable coupon.

Tony Roma’s: Dine-in guests who visit participating Tony Roma’s locations Saturday through Tuesday will receive a coupon for a free dessert, valid for their next visit.

World of Beer: This deal is called a “beer refund.” Get a free select draught or $5 off your check on Tax Day at participating locations.

