How do you ask how much a job pays?

This all started with a woman in Canada who thought she was about to get a job with a food delivery company called Skip the Dishes.

You don't have to be looking for a job to get this next story. It's starting a big debate about when to ask how much money you're going to make.

After her first interview, she sent this email: "if i do end up filling this position, how much do you think i'll be getting paid an hour? benefits will also be included, right? sorry, I just thought I should ask now."

Sounds like a valid question -- and she was very polite.

But this is part of the response she got: "your questions reveal that your priorities are not in sync with those of Skip the Dishes. at this time we will not be following through with our meeting this thursday."

We’re digging into when you should have “the talk” with your potential employer about money and benefits

