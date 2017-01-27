IKEA chairs recalled over amputation hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that Ikea is recalling beach chairs that can collapse and cause injuries. CPSC photo

WASHINGTON (CBS) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday that Ikea is recalling beach chairs that can collapse and cause injuries.

The MYSINGSÖ beach chairs were sold online and in stores nationwide from Feb. 2013 to Dec. 2016 for roughly $25.

Now Ikea is warning that the chair can collapse and possibly result in hand injuries. The company says there are 13 reports of chairs collapsing, causing 10 injuries. Six of those injuries have caused fingertip amputations.

About 33,400 chairs are impacted by the recall.

