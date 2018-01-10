Jimmy John's $1 sub day this Thursday in St. Petersburg

A Jimmy John's logo hangs outside one of their shops in downtown Washington, DC, June 9, 2016. (Photo: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Did someone say $1 Jimmy John's subs?

The sandwich chain announced its downtown St. Petersburg location will sell $1 subs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10. Subs include the Big John (roast beef), Pepe (ham), Turkey Tom and select others.

Here's the menu, with only subs No. 1-6 eligible -- plus the BLT -- for $1.

Customers are limited to one sandwich per person and can only pick them up in store.

