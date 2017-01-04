Macy's closing 3 Bay area stores, cutting 6,200 jobs

Retail icon Macy's says in a release that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior." AP photo

Retail icon Macy's says in a release it is closings dozens of stores and that it's making "changes to the way stores are operated and reducing field infrastructure given the reduced store sales and evolving customer behavior."

The company expects to register charges of about $250 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 that were not previously included in its earnings guidance."

According to Macy's, these are the local stores scheduled to close at year-end:

-- Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates)

-- Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates)

-- University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates).

