New Ken dolls feature man-bun, dad-bod

(Photo: Mattel)

It's a new look for Barbie's counterpart, Ken. Mattel unveiled a new, diverse line of Ken dolls Tuesday.

Those dolls feature three different body types, seven hair styles - including a man-bun, and seven different skin tones.

The new Ken dolls are also decked out in trendy clothes and styles.

The original ken debuted more than fifty years ago.

Ten of the new dolls are available now.

KWCH-12