New questions about safety of Roundup

HOUSTON - The safety of a popular weed killer is in question.

Roundup is found in many garages, but its active ingredient glyphosate is controversial.

“I have nerve damage, I don't feel the tips of my fingers,” said Yolanda Mendoza. “My jaw, its still, I still can't feel it.”

Mendoza blames the weed killer for getting Stage IV non-Hodgkin lymphoma. She said she used Roundup on her lawn every weekend.



“I had a backpack that held two gallons of water and I would strap it on and I would just walk around spraying,” said Mendoza.



She is just one of the hundreds of people suing Monsanto, the parent company for Roundup.

Their lawyers cite a 2015 World Health Organization study that says glyphosate is "probably carcinogenic” and damages DNA in human cells.



Monsanto has always maintained that their product is safe, but newly released court documents are raising doubts about Roundup's safety and about their research practices.

In an email, an executive suggested the company "ghost-write" a positive report on glyphosate and get experts to back it up, writing, "they would just edit & sign their names"



Monsanto issued a statement:

"These allegations are false. Monsanto scientists did not ghostwrite the paper. To be clear: No regulatory body in the world considers glyphosate to be a carcinogen."



The Environmental Protection Agency considers glyphosate safe with low toxicity.

However, California doesn't. Last week a judge ruled that the state can force the company to put a warning label on the bottle.

The label would say it’s a possible cancer threat despite the company’s insistence that it poses no risk to people.

