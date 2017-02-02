Nightlights sold at Disney parks recalled

The Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlight could leak and cause a fire. 3,000 units sold at Walt Disney World, Disney Parks and online have been recalled. (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

A recall of about 3,000 nightlights sold at Walt Disney World and Disneyland was issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission after two reported safety incidents with one involving an electrical fire.

The Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights contain liquid and glitter. The liquid can leak from the light and onto an electrical outlet, causing a fire.

The nightlights were sold exclusively at the parks as well as the Shop Disney Parks app and through the DisneyStore.com website between July 2016 through November 2016.

CPSC says to immediatly discontinue the use of the nightlights and to contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. at 844-722-1444 between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET M-F or by going online for instructions to return the product for a full refund.

To identify your product, look at the bottom rear of the nightlight, it should have a date code FAC # 019808-161-50. The UPC code 400009489637 is printed on a sticker affixed to the bottom of the product packaging.

