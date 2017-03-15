Nordstrom.com's latest perplexing item: ‘Clear Knee Mom Jeans'

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Just a few months after Nordstrom began selling a decorative leather-wrapped rock on its website, the department store chain is selling another deeply perplexing item online — this time in the name of fashion.

The item can perhaps be best summed up by its four-word Nordstrom.com description: “clear knee mom jeans.”

Yes, these jeans are cropped below the knee and fit particularly high on the waist, thus earning them “mom jean” status. But their most distinguishing characteristic by far is their clear knee panels.





(Photo: Nordstrom)

“Slick plastic panels bare your knees for a futuristic feel in tapered and cropped high-waist jeans,” the Nordstrom.com website claims.

Early reviews of the $95 jeans were generally positive, although it was not immediately clear if the reviews were written earnestly.

“I’ve always loved my kneecaps,” one five-star reviewer claimed. “So when I saw this pair of see-through kneecapped jeans, I had to get my hands on them! YOLO”.

CBS LA