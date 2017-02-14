On Valentine's Day, here's how much we're willing to spend for love

(Photo: THV11)

The cost of showing your love is going up.

Valentine's gift givers are spending about 8% more compared to 2016 on commonly purchased items, according to the Cost of Loving Index.

The index, compiled by investment advisory firm Houston Asset Management, has tracked the prices of nine popular Valentine's Day gifts since 1990 and is a play on the cost of living index.

A dozen long-stemmed roses will set you or your sweetie back as much as $140, or up 8.4% from last year, while that greeting card that spells out your affection will cost about $5.25, a more than 16% jump. Taking your significant other out to a movie for the evening is up about 8.2%.

Rising prices may be the reason spending this year is projected to fall for the first time in a decade, according to an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

Total U.S. spending on Valentine's Day is predicted to reach $18.2 billion this year, down 7.6% from $19.7 billion in 2016. The average consumer is expected to spend $136.57 on holiday merchandise and services, down 96 cents from 2016.

(Photo: USA Today)

(Photo: USA Today)

The good news? If the object of your affection likes chocolate, you're in luck. The cost of a box of chocolates is the same as last year. And there are ways to cut costs. Some sleuthing can uncover a dozen roses for around $20, cards for a dollar or two and there's often discount movies in many areas.

But the decrease in Valentine's spending doesn’t necessarily mean a loss in romance. In fact, according to a SunTrust/Harris poll survey, more Americans value financial stability in a partner than looks and physical fitness by a margin of 20%.That may be a good sign for lovers looking for a low-cost way to express their feelings.

