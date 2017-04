The popular 90s virtual pet has been re-released in its six original colours. YouTube

After 20 years, the Japanese toy maker is bringing back the Tamagotchi.

The egg-shaped toy was released in the United States in 1997. It's an electric pocket pet that kids feed and care for.

Bandai relaunched the handheld game, featuring the original six pets.

You can get the you at Japan stores or through Amazon Japan for 1,900 yen (£14 or $17).

