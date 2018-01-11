Tampa Bay-area Sam's Club closed today as stores nationwide suddenly close

Shoppers leave a Sam's Club store January 12, 2010 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (Photo: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images), 2010 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Amid reports of several Sam's Club stores closed across the country, one location in Tampa Bay is among the mix.

A call to Sam's Club in South Tampa at 5135 S. Dale Mabry Highway returned a voice recording that said the store is closed Thursday, Jan. 11, but would reopen Friday.

The store location no longer appears on the Sam's Club website, however.

Several 10News TV and newspaper partners report on store closings -- effective immediately -- in places like metro Atlanta, Houston, Indianapolis and others.

Sam's responded to concerned customers on Twitter with the following statement:

"After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition."

The announcement comes as parent company Walmart announces boosting its minimum hourly wage for its U.S. employees to $11.

