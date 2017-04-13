WTSP
Target recalling Easter toys due to ingestion risk

10News Staff , WTSP 12:13 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

Target is voluntarily recalling Easter toys that might pose a choking risk days only days ahead of the holiday.

Officials say if the toys can expand inside the body if they are swallowed by a child.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission: " This recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino. Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging. The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly.  The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs."

Shoppers can call Target at 800- 440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, or go online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “School/Stationery/Seasonal” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page.


 

