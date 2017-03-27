Target will give you $300 if you buy a new iPhone this week

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent of any business incentives.

If you've been holding off on upgrading, there's a really great reason to pick up that new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus you've been lusting after, Target is giving you a reason to do it this week. If you're a Sprint, AT&T, or Verizon customer who does an upgrade at a Target location, you'll get a $300 gift card.

Even if you want to add another line to your existing service, Target will slip you that $300 card for doing it in-store with them. Either way, this is a limited-time offer, expiring this Saturday.

Reserve your iPhone 7 at Target to get a $300 gift card

If you're interested in picking up a new iPhone with this deal, you can easily pay and upgrade your phone or add a line right on Target's website. That way, you can get your phone on lock in-store before going by to pick it up.

