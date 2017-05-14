Trident Seafoods issues recall of multi-grain Alaskan cod

Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of select lots of frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod, Net Wt. 12, oz., because they may contain small pieces of plastic. (Photo: Custom)

Trident Seafoods Corporation issued a press release on Friday, saying that some of their frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod could contain small pieces of plastic.

As a result, they say that they're issuing a voluntary recall because the plastic could pose a choking hazard and presents other dangers that could result in bodily harm.

Trident says that consumer feedback was how they discovered the issue but that they've received no reports of injury or illness.

Here are the details of the product being recalled:

Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), Net Wt. 12oz., UPC 0 28029 21048 4

Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018

Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018

According to the release, Trident Seafoods distributed Lot Number A633511 between 12/1/2016 and 2/9/2017 to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Lot Number A636225 was distributed between 1/23/2017 and 2/17/2017 to Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Trident says that consumers who have bought the product should not eat it and should return it to where it was purchased. Among the places that Trident says are selling the product are Albertsons, Amazon, Cub Foods, Jewel, Morey’s, Plaza Extra, Shaw's, Shoprite, Sprouts, SUPERVALU, and Woodman’s retailers.

The company is directing those with questions to call their consumer affairs department at 206-297-5825 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central) or email at trevf@tridentseafoods.com.

