Walmart aims at Amazon with free two-day shipping offer

Upping the ante in the shipping wars, Walmart is scrapping a subscription program that gave members free two-day delivery in order to make the service available to all of its customers starting Tuesday.

Walmart customers shopping for items ranging from pet food to peanut butter will be able to get those items delivered to their homes within two days at no extra cost for a minimum purchase of $35. If they have the products delivered to a local store, customers don't need to meet a spending threshold.

The move comes as Walmart, with its empire of superstores, struggles to find a formula to head off Amazon, which continues to grow as an online retailer. Amazon heavily promotes its offers of Amazon Prime, which charges $10.99 a month for unlimited two-day shipping after a month-long free trial period.

Walmart previously offered free two-day shipping to customers who paid a $49 fee to participate in Shipping Pass, a subscription service it was piloting. But that program is going away, and subscribers will get their fees refunded.

Explaining the reason for the change, Marc Lore, CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce said in a conference call that two-day shipping is now expected by customers. And “we don’t think it’s necessary to charge a membership for it.’’

Previously, those who were not part of the Shipping Pass program could get free shipping when they purchased at least $50 worth of items, with a delivery window of four to six days.

Nearly 2 million of Walmart's most popular products will qualify for its newly expanded offer of free two-day shipping. "We think this is going to dramatically accelerate growth,'' Lore said. "There won't be too many products that you'll want that won't be available for two-day shipping.''

