8 things you need to know about Amazon Prime Day

CLEVELAND, OH - Let's set the record straight on one of the biggest shopping days of the year: Yes, you can find significant savings during Amazon Prime Day, which starts at 9 p.m. EST July 10. But no, getting the most from those savings isn't necessarily easy.

Here are 8 things you need to know about Prime Day that will give you an edge over other online shoppers.



1. When is Amazon Prime Day 2017? Prime Day 2017 is a 30-hour event this year that begins at 9 p.m. EST Monday, July 10 and runs until 2:59 a.m. EST Wednesday July 12.



2. You can save more money and get better deals on Prime Day than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Yes. That is true. Like Black Friday though, you need a plan. You can't simply sit in front of your computer refreshing Amazon's homepage expecting to get the best deal.

3. And Amazon Prime Day is more popular than Black Friday. In terms of traffic and sheer volume of sales, Prime Day is bigger.



4. The best Prime Day deals are not just on the Amazon homepage. There are layers upon layers of additional pages and tabs within Amazon where some of the best deals are hidden or less accessible. I will have 100 of the biggest deals on this website with another 100 on my YouTube Channel.



5. There are two different Amazon Prime Days happening simultaneously. The first Prime Day is created through a process by which Amazon auditions deals from merchants that sell on Amazon. These companies submit their potential Prime Day deals to Amazon weeks before Prime Day. If their deal meets stock and pricing criteria, it may be featured by Amazon. The second Prime Day is thousands of other merchants on Amazon who create their own sales independent from Amazon's lightning (flash sale) round-up. Few deal hunters know about both and I have all of the insider information that I will share with you as Prime Day approaches.



6. You can get some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals 48 hours early. As I mentioned in the prior paragraph, since some retailers are launching their sales independently of the Amazon lightning sale, some gigantic deals that won't sell out due to stock limitations appear July 10. Why? Merchants want your web traffic early so their deals will rank higher on Prime Day through customer searches on Amazon.com.



7. Some Prime Day deals are amazing, some are terrible. Amazon doesn't approve or select many of the Prime Day deals. Your prior search history determines a great deal of the content you will see. Don't blame Amazon if you're inundated with cat-related deals on Prime Day. Clear your web history or cache if you want to access the best deals on your own.



8. You can't win Prime Day alone. Amazon is one of the largest stores and companies in the world. I am here to steer you toward the best savings. Bookmark our station website or app and check back for deals every day. Subscribe to my email list for specific hand-picked deals based on your interests.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Studios and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the companies and brands featured here.

