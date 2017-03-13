Best Pi Day deals 2017: Pizza, pie, tech

CLEVELAND, OH - Happy Pi Day 2017 - also known as an ideal day to enjoy cheap pizza, additional savings, a few surprises, and Albert Einstein's birthday.



Below you'll find a list of the best deals available within our region and beyond in the event you're traveling. Just yesterday, I featured a FREE Nintendo Switch and if you'd like access to more of my freebies - CLICK HERE.



What is Pi Day and why is it so special? Today is March 14, 2017. The date resembles the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter which is 3.14159265359, 3.14

Pi ties in to Pie and that’s where both pizza and dessert pie deals start to appear.

While Pi Day is traditionally known for deals on pizza and pie itself, lately it's become a great sale day with many other companies capitalizing on the momentum.



• Bakers Square – Take $2 off pie orders on March 13 – March 14. Try the double crust fruit pie, which includes the mathematical pi symbol on the crust. Valid in-restaurant only.

• Blaze Pizza – Land any pizza pie for $3.14.

• Bojangles – Dive your fork into a slice of sweet potato pie for $3.14.

• Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

• Carrows Restaurants – Wolf down any slice of pie for $3.14.

• Coco’s Bakery Restaurants – Treat yourself to any slice of Signature pie for $3.14.

• Fresh Brothers – Join the Fresh Fan Club to get 10% off any pie order.

• Godfather’s Pizza – Snatch up these specials:

* $3 off a large pizza.

* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.

* $4 off a jumbo pizza

• Grand Traverse Pie Company – Check out these Pie Day special offers:

* A free slice of Michigan ABC Pie with any purchase. The ABC pie includes apples, blueberries, and cherries.

* Free pie for a year and prizes of $150 in Grand Traverse Pie Company gift cards to winners of their annual pi video contest.

• Hungry Howie’s – Purchase any Howie Bread to get a "medium one-topping pizza for $3.14.

• Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99.

• Pi Pizzeria – Check out these two Offers:

* Buy one large pizza, get one large pizza for $3.14.

* A free large pizza with proof of birthdate.

• Pieology – Snag a custom pizza for $3.14 when you join the Pie Life eClub.

• Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.

• Urban Bricks Pizza – On Pi Day, you can purchase a pizza for $3.14.

• Villa Italian Kitchen – Slice up a whole cheese pizza for $3.14.

• Your Pie – You get pizza, select combos, and craft beer for $3.14.

• Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

• &Pizza – Get hitched with a free wedding and party at &Pizza.

• Kohl’s – Shop online-only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.

• Adafruit – Shop select Raspberry Pi products for 20% off.

• Half.com – Receive 95% off The Life of Pi paperback.

• Maker Shed – Take 10% off Raspberry Pi Kit.

• Spreadshirts – Show your Pi Day spirit with a Pirate Pi Day t-shirt by Mudge Studios for $10.

• ThinkGeek – Spend $31.41 or more at the online store to get a free Pi Day t-shirt.

• Zazzle – Score 14% off your Pi Day order.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA