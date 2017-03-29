Use your phone to keep your home secure at night

CLEVELAND, OH - I wish home security concerns were not on the rise and that this wasn't the most popular deal request this month. In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, today we protect your home!



After 30 different security camera tests over the past year, I've found many I like but few that include pan / tilt wireless IP control with two audio, motion alerts and superb night vision in HD quality for under $70.



Whether you're protecting a home, business, setting up a pet cam or nanny cam or simply want a better idea of what's happening on your property during daylight and in the dark, $65 gets the job done.



The new KGuard Wireless Night Vision systems have the following features:



- 1080p resolution with IR LED Night Vision

- See up to 33 feet away in complete darkness!

- Great to monitor pets, babies or check in on the elderly

- Multiple viewing angles and full control from your phone or tablet

- Pan 340 degrees remotely

- Works with Apple or Android smartphones and tablets

- Compatible with Facebook Streaming and other forms of social media

- Record additional footage with an expandable SD card slot

- Receive push alerts the second motion is detected

- Two way audio

- Simple set up with no monthly fees

- Lowest recorded price with free shipping



$52 Off New KGuard Wireless Night Vision Wireless Camera + Free Shipping

MSRP: $120

Sale Price: $90

Deal Price: $64.99 !

**Will sell out quickly despite a lot of stock



No companies pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this series is to save you money!

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA