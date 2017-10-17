Trampoline or treadmill: Which offers the better workout?

(Photo: Matthew)

CLEVELAND, OH - Today getting in shape also comes with some serious savings. In my quest to highlight the best bargains in the country, one bargain is worth bouncing for!



"Jumping is the new walking" as far as health experts are concerned, says USA Today Health and Lifestyle Expert Dr. Derek Alessi. "Trampolines are great exercise for people of all ages. They are an ideal way to work the big muscle tissue - in fact much better than a treadmill for burning calories."



Trampolines are fun and they work your quads and glutes. If your goal is to burn more calories, jump, become more explosive and have fun - a trampoline is the way to go, according to Dr. Derek and local physical therapist Dr. Brandy Golden.



I went in search of trampolines that offer a balance between fitness, frugality (and the fun factor if there are kids in your house). After testing five different trampolines, one stands out in terms of performance and how easily it can be stored.



- The top-rated fitness and recreational trampoline on Amazon

- Burn double the amount of calories than a typical treadmill experience

- Occupies very little floor space and can be stored easily

- Easily assembles

- Certified for up to 220 pounds of weight

- Special trampoline legs reduce noise and protect any surface from scratches

- Lower recorded price, highest customer reviews

- Fitness expert and doctor approved



