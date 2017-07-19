How to turn your light fixture into a home security system

CLEVELAND, OH - Imagine being able to turn an outdoor light fixture into a security system. It was never something I considered until I tested the Toucan at CES.



Months after my time at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, that same all-in-one smart home security system is at its lowest-recorded price.



Click the play button to watch the unboxing and installation of the Toucan Home Security System.



How does it work?



You can retrofit an outdoor light you already have or even use this successfully with an indoor light. The light fixture powers the all-in-one device which in turn gives you control of your lights and a full security system. Think of it as smart home control plus surveillance all powered by a light socket.



- Installs in minutes: As simple as screwing in a light bulb!

- Motion detection surveillance camera

- Two way intercom

- Loud 100dBA siren to deter potential culprits and alert your neighbors

- Streams footage and alerts to an Apple or Android smartphone / tablet

- Smart socket light control

- Crystal clear HD video stream

- Built in microphone and speaker

- Activity detector with optional welcome chimes

- Works with Amazon Alexa-Enabled products

- Weather proof, waterproof, snow and humidity proof design

- Functions well at night and in bright daylight

- Lowest-recorded price today

- Comes with security decal deterrent for your property

- Ideal for a home or small business

- No monthly fees!



$70 Off Toucan Security Surveillance Alarm / Security System + Free Shipping

Was: $199.95

Now: $129.99







Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

