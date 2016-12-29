What did Florida consumers complain about the most in 2016?

Complaint Box (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images, (c) klenger)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Floridians who were miffed about bad customer service or consumer fraud in 2016 let the state government know by the tens of thousands.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services released its top 10 list of complaints made through the department's 1-800-HELP-FLA consumer hotline and the www.FreshfromFlorida.com website.

Consumers were most angry about telemarketers and other businesses breaking Do Not Call rules, followed by complaints about gas stations and communications services..

In total, 38,470 complaints were handled by the department this year.

Here is breakdown of what Florida consumers were the most angry about:

Do Not Call -- 17,177

Fuel/Petroleum -- 1,763

Communications -- 1,644

Landlord/Tenant -- 1,535

Motor vehicle repair --1,447

Cable -- 1,313

Medical -- 1,281

Motor Vehicle/Sales Accessories -- 1,196

Other/Miscellaneous -- 1,0001

Travel/Vacation Plans -- 943

The department also announced that pursuant action on these complaints resulted in $2,965,000 recovered for Florida consumers.

"We are dedicated to protecting Florida's consumers and I'm proud that we recovered nearly $3 million for Floridians this year," Commissioner of Agriculture Adam H. Putnam said.

If you believe you were the target of consumer fraud, call the aforementioned phone number or click on the above link. For Spanish speakers, call 800-FL-AYUDA (352-9832) for assistance.

