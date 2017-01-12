At what age do we give up IKEA?

62212IKEA (Photo: WCNC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you’ve ever been a cash-strapped 20-something, chances are you’ve made more than one trip to Swedish furniture store IKEA.

But when do we realize it’s time to move on to something a little more refined?

According to the personal finance website Earnest, most people give up their affordable Swedish goods by their mid-30s.

In a recent study, Earnest determined that consumers’ peak IKEA years run from around age 24 to 34, with 24-year-olds being more likely to shop at the store than any group. According to Earnest, IKEA is the only retailer studied that has a peak customer age under 30.

And when it comes to shoppers in the Carolinas, we're not exactly crazy for IKEA. North Carolina ranks 26th in the country, with just 17.2 percent of peak-aged shoppers buying goods from the hip furniture maker. In South Carolina, the number is only 12 percent. Topping the list? None other than Oregon, where nearly half (47.5%) of peak-aged consumers shop at IKEA.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was North Carolina-based Lowe’s. The average peak customer age for the home improvement giant was 54, with a whopping 44-percent of peak-aged customers surveyed saying they shop at Lowe’s.

Where our age tells us we shop

Bed Bath & Beyond: 31

Pier 1 Imports: 45

Rooms To Go: 47

Home Depot: 48

Ashley Furniture: 54

