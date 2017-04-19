Which cars will most likely last for 200,000 miles?

(Photo: CBS)

If you want a vehicle that can make it to 200,000 miles, what should you buy? Probably not a sedan. A new study finds that large SUVs are the likeliest to keep going to that mileage marker and beyond.

Research from iSeeCars.com found that the Ford Expedition and Toyota Sequoia are four times as likely and the Chevrolet Suburban 3.5 times as likely as the average vehicle to be still on the road at 200,000 miles. The study looked at the 13 million used cars sold last year ranging from 1981 models to 2017.

Overall, 1.3 percent of average vehicles made it to 200,000, while the percentage for the Ford Expedition was 5.7, with the Toyota Sequoia at 5.6 and the Chevrolet Suburban at 4.8.

“Supersized SUVs are often workhorses for families,” said Phong Ly, CEO of iSeeCars.com. “They typically transport eight people and usually have significant towing capacity for families who boat or camp.”

Going the distance: A 2000 Ford F-150 pickup truck AP

Three pickups also showed up on this list of durable vehicles. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500, the Ford F-150 and the GMC Sierra 1500 each registered more than 2 percent of 200,000-mile veterans.

“Pickups are often used as work vehicles, generating high mileage,” says Ly. “And since they’re essential to the owners’ livelihood, there’s a greater incentive to keep them in top shape.”

Of the 14 vehicles that had more than 2 percent above the 200,000-mile mark, there are only two sedans and one minivan. The Toyota Avalon, Honda Accord and Honda Odyssey minivan all met that standard. When SUVs and pickups were excluded, almost all the top performers were from Japanese automakers, with two exceptions: the Ford Taurus and Chevrolet Impala.

The moral for car owners and shoppers: “For any consumer looking to buy a used car that will last for the long haul, these vehicles are likely to go the distance successfully,” said Ly. “And for current owners of these vehicles who aren’t anxious to buy something new, these cars can keep you out of a car payment for a long time if you choose.”

