Whiskey and Wheaties Bill narrowly passes Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - The liquor wall is closer to coming down in Florida.



A bill (SB 106) allowing grocery stores, big box retailers and other stores to sell liquor in the same space as other products was approved by the Florida Senate in a 21-17 vote on Thursday. Currently, liquor must be sold in a side store which is separated by a wall.



Similar bills stalled when they've come before legislators over the past three years. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, Florida would become the 28th state to allow the sale of liquor alongside wine and beer.



The measure must be approved by the House, where an identical bill is ready for a vote after narrowly passing through committee. If signed into law, it would be phased in over a five-year period.

