‘You Survived The Boston Marathon!' email from Adidas has Twitter cringing

CBS , WTSP 5:35 AM. EDT April 19, 2017

BOSTON - Adidas has apologized for sending out a marketing email praising customers it said “survived” this year’s Boston Marathon.

The subject line of the email sent Tuesday by Adidas Running read: “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”

On social media, customers quickly reminded the company about the real survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. Three people were killed and more than 260 others were wounded when two bombs exploded near the finish line in that attack.

