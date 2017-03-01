Zara under fire for 'love your curves' ad featuring skinny models

(Photo: Screenshot)

People are slamming Zara on social media after the fast fashion retailer used two thin models in an advertisement telling women to embrace their curves.

As long as the curves fit into the small size, no @ZARA?

Siempre que las curvas quepan en la talla S, no @zaraes? #WrongPhoto #Yaosvale pic.twitter.com/xjMx7MK8na — Bea (@BeaPrietoP) February 15, 2017

The advertisement features two thin models in blue jeans and matching t-shirts with the slogan “love your curves” with a heart.

On social media, many noted that while the slogan is positive, the brand missed an opportunity to use models with curvier bodies.

@ZARA I'd have a word with your advertising department.....curves?.....where?... pic.twitter.com/Ela4HiUsdO — Millie Faulkner (@MillieatLRC) February 15, 2017

The ad came to the attention of the masses after Irish radio host Muireann O’Connell tweeted a photo of the ad that she saw in a Dublin store. Her tweet has been retweeted over 8,000 times.

