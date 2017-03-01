Zara under fire for 'love your curves' ad featuring skinny models

People are slamming Zara on social media after the fast fashion retailer used two thin models in an advertisement telling women to embrace their curves.
As long as the curves fit into the small size, no @ZARA?— Bea (@BeaPrietoP) February 15, 2017
Siempre que las curvas quepan en la talla S, no @zaraes? #WrongPhoto #Yaosvale pic.twitter.com/xjMx7MK8na
The advertisement features two thin models in blue jeans and matching t-shirts with the slogan “love your curves” with a heart.
Love your curves - @ZARA pic.twitter.com/4ERvTka2sO— Bert Swattermain (@BertSwattermain) February 28, 2017
On social media, many noted that while the slogan is positive, the brand missed an opportunity to use models with curvier bodies.
@ZARA I'd have a word with your advertising department.....curves?.....where?... pic.twitter.com/Ela4HiUsdO— Millie Faulkner (@MillieatLRC) February 15, 2017
The ad came to the attention of the masses after Irish radio host Muireann O’Connell tweeted a photo of the ad that she saw in a Dublin store. Her tweet has been retweeted over 8,000 times.
