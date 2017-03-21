Did you know some of your neighbors are billionaires?

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

St. Petersburg, FL -- Forbes magazine has just released its latest list of billionaires, and it turns out several of them live right here in the Tampa Bay area.

Some of their names you may know, but others – not so much.

If you run into Howard Jenkins or his sister Carol anytime soon, try to make sure chatting is a pleasure. The siblings are two of the eight Bay Area billionaires to make Forbes list of mega moguls.

The Jenkins are heirs to the Publix Supermarket fortune.

Customer Sev Martinez jokes about making a $200 weekly contribution to the cause.

“Supporting billionaires? Pretty much, yeah,” laughed Martinez outside the supermarket chain’s Carillon store.

Thomas James is next on Forbes’ list. He’s head of Raymond James, the financial firm his father founded.

James’ estimated worth, according to the magazine, is $1.1 billion, thanks, in part to folks like Wendy Anderson.

“I'm investing with them with proceeds from my house. So, it's helping me,” said Anderson, a Raymond James investor.

Living quietly in St. Pete and next on the list is Ronald Wanek, the founder of Ashley Furniture HomeStore. Wanek’s worth is estimated at about $2 billion.

But not all of his neighbors are so taken with financial fame.

“It's just something I'm not impressed with,” said neighbor Loie Polinsky.

Todd Christopher, with a Clearwater address and a net worth of $2.1 billion, made the list by making his money on Vogue International hair care products.

Ken Feld made news recently, ending the family’s Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey Circus. But Feld, who lives in Tampa, still has Monster Truck Jam and Disney on Ice. Making him, by Forbes’ estimate, worth a cool $2.5 billion.

By the way, if you're wondering the $2.5 billion looks like, if you stacked one dollars bills end to end, it would reach past the moon and about 10 times around the circumference of the Earth.

Next on the list was Clearwater's Robert Duggan, who made a bundle in biotech. Duggan’s estimated personal worth is $2.6 billion.

And the wealthiest local billionaire is Edward DeBartolo, Jr., a shopping center developer, and former owner of the San Francisco 49ers. His net worth, according to Forbes, is $2.9 billion.

Bottom line, be nice to your neighbors. They just might be the billionaire in your back yard.

