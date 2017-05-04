Ditching cable TV for internet streaming: pros and cons

Photo Courtesy: USA Today

It's a story that’s all over your Facebook feed -- Hulu is now offering live TV.



If you're a so-called "Cord Cutter" you're probably happy about having more options.



The introduction of the live feature has changed the way we watch TV.

It’s also hurting cable companies.

Charter Communications lost 100,000 subscribers in the first quarter

Dish Network lost 143,000

AT&T also saw a drop off.

Why is this happening?

More people are switching to cheaper options called "Skinny bundles" With that, you just pay for a certain number of popular TV channels

And there are a few choices for that:

Sling TV

YouTube Video LIVE

Direct Tv live

PlayStation Vue

Aand now HULU Live TV

Even Twitter recently announced it will get in the game soon.



Prices range from $20 to $40. It will cost you a little more if you want to get fancy and get more channels.

How does it work?

Let's take Hulu Live TV, for example.

You can see your favorite shows live on your phone or just save it to your favorites for later. And it doesn't matter how you get there.

This app works on iOS devices, Android devices, Apple TV, Xbox One, and Chromecast. And that's just some of them.

Hulu Live TV includes 50 hours of DVR recording storage with up to six individual profiles and two simultaneous streams per account.

What's the downside?

Not every show or network is available to stream or watch live.



It’s not great if your Internet is slow. Nobody likes the blurry picture when your device is buffering.



There's also streaming restrictions for some events.



Most of these services offer free trials for a week, so you can give it a shot and see what works for you.

Is it worth cutting the cord?

If you're paying 100 a month for cable for example and the most you must pay for a live TV option is about 40 bucks, then that's an extra $700 a year in your pocket.

You decide

