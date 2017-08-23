Like kids? Love to travel? You can make six figures as a live-in nanny

happy grandma with grandson embracing outdoor (Photo: olesiabilkei)

LONDON, U.K. -- If you're looking for a well-paying job with all the perks, we may have you covered.

Right now there is a job posting for a full-time live-in nanny. It's a little bit of a stretch all the way over in London, but the salary and the perks of the job may make it worth your while.

The job posting includes caring for a 'friendly family' of four children ages 2, 5, 7, and 15 in between four homes in London, Barbados, Cape Town, and Atlanta.

According to childcare.co.uk, the live-in nanny would be expected to work six days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a salary that pays out £100,000, which roughly comes out to $128,033 in U.S. dollars.

The qualifications?

The family is looking for a nanny with a degree in child psychology, at least 15 years of nannying experience, and no children of their own. The nanny also must be no stranger to flying as the job may require them to fly up to three times a week.

Let's get to the perks though.

The live-in nanny will have every meal cooked for them by a Michelin star chef and would have full access to multiple cars, including a Porsche, Range Rover, and Maserati.

According to the job posting, the posting has gotten international attention and the family has received more than 300 applications.

For more on the job or the requirements, read the job posting.

© 2017 WTSP-TV