McDonald's sales fall as all-day breakfast is the new normal

McDonald's slightly beat fourth-quarter profit expectations despite a drop in sales as the novelty of the company's all-day breakfast option wore off.

The fast-food chain posted net income of $1.19 billion in the fourth quarter, down 1% from a year earlier and equating to earnings of $1.44 per share.

Those figures beat S&P Global Market Intelligence expectations of $1.18 billion and $1.42, respectively.

McDonald's reported a 1.3% decline in U.S. sales at stores open at least a year. The company blamed the decrease on a tough comparison due to a temporary surge in sales in the 2015 fourth quarter from the introduction of all-day breakfast.

The chain's stock (MCD) bounced up and down in pre-market trading. It was down 0.2% to $122.01 at 8:13 a.m.

Now that all-day breakfast is the new normal, McDonald's needs to identify a new route to growth.

CEO Steve Easterbrook said 2017 will involve "new strategic opportunities" that will be identified "later this quarter."

"As we begin the first quarter of 2017, we are mindful of the comparison we face against first quarter 2016 results, which benefited from leap year, favorable weather and continued momentum from all-day breakfast in the U.S.," he said in a statement.

Total revenue fell 5% to $6.03 billion for the quarter. Globally, same-store sales increased 2.7%.

