Need a job? Tampa International Airport to host career fair

Main terminal interior at Tampa International Airport. (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa International Airport will hold its ninth concessions job fair Monday.

The airport is seeking to fill 250 retail, restaurant, spa and car rental jobs during the fair in the Hillsborough County Avia Board Room.

The fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants in the job fair include RumFish Grill, Ducky's, Four Green Fields, BookLink, Starbucks, Hertz/Dollar Thrifty, Tampa Duty Free and more.

Some 69 new shops will open as part of the airport’s concessions overhaul.

Go to TIA’s website for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV