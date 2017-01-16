Pandora to cut 7% of its U.S. workforce

A general view of atmosphere at Pandora Presents: John Legend at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on December 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Pandora Media, 2016 Getty Images)

Pandora says it will lay off 7% of its U.S. workforce by the first quarter of 2017, as it seeks to trim operational costs for the year.

Shares of the streaming music service are up 6% in morning trading after revealing it will top guidance for the fourth quarter on an increase in subscribers and revenue growth.

"While making workforce reductions is always a difficult decision, the commitment to cost discipline will allow us to invest more heavily in product development and monetization and build on the foundations of our strategic investments," said Pandora CEO Tim Westegren in a statement.

Pandora faces heated competition in the streaming music business, from big names including Spotify and Apple Music. Last year, the company launched Pandora Plus, a paid subscription service removing ads and allowing users to skip more songs. It costs $5 a month, less than Spotify and Apple Music.

Pandora says by the end of last year, it had pulled in 375,000 new subscribers.

USA TODAY