Payroll surge: Employers add 227,000 jobs in January

The labor market began 2017 on a high note as U.S employers added 227,000 jobs in January, raising the prospect of solid hiring this year amid a burst of business confidence in the Trump Administration.

The unemployment rate, which is calculated from a different survey, rose to 4.8% from 4.7%, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected 175,000 job gains.

Businesses added 227,000 jobs, driven by retail, construction and financial services. Federal, state and local governments lost 10,000.

On the downside, job gains for November and December were revised down by 39,000. November’s was revised to 164,000 from 204,000, and December’s to 157,000 from 156,000.

Average hourly wages rose 3 cents to $26, moderating annual gains to 2.5% from 2.9% in December. Economists expected the 2.9% jump at least to hold after about 20 states raised their minimum wages last month. And the tight labor market is expected to juice wage growth as employers compete to attract fewer job candidates.

Another area of concern was a rise of 242,000 in the number of part-time workers who prefer full-time jobs. That pushed up a broader measure of joblessness that includes those workers, the unemployed and and discouraged Americans on the sidelines to 9.4% from 9.2%.

Some analysts figured a positive snapback effect inflated payroll gains last month after Midwest snowstorms appeared to dampen hiring in December. Goldman Sachs estimated that bounce would add 20,000 to 40,000 jobs.

More broadly, many economists believe average monthly job growth will slow to about 160,000 this year from 180,000 last year and 220,000 in 2015 as the low unemployment rate spells a smaller supply of available workers. That pace, however, would be more than enough to continue to bring down the unemployment rate.

Other recent measures of the labor market have been encouraging. Payroll processor ADP said businesses added a better-than-expected 246,000 jobs last month. Initial jobless claims, a gauge of layoffs, have hovered near four-decade lows. And an index of manufacturing employment hit a nearly two-year high growth in January.

Manufacturers have shown signs of rebounding as rising oil prices prompt crude producers to restart wells and order more materials such as steel pipes.

The Federal Reserve is expected to scrutinize Friday’s report as it weighs a possible interest rate hike as soon as March. The Fed raised its benchmark rate in December for the first time in a year but gave no signal after a meeting this week that it’s poised to act again in the very near term.

