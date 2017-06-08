600,000 Hyundai vehicles being recalled for hood latches, warning lights

COLMA, CA - APRIL 07: The Hyundai logo is displayed on a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in Colma, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A rusty cable and faulty lights have led to 600,000 Hyundai vehicles being recalled.

437,000 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sports SUVs from 2013 to 2017 are being recalled due to the possibility of the secondary hood latch corroding and possibly not latching properly. This lead to the hood of the car flying up when not properly secured.

The second issue involves 161,000 Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 to 2016. Corrosion in a switch may lead to the light not working in the parking brake, letting cars drive with the brake on.

The recall will officially begin June 30.

