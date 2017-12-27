Claire's pulling several products after asbestos found in makeup

We have a warning for anyone who shopped at Claire's this Christmas.

The accessories retailer is pulling 17 products off store shelves after some parents found tremolite asbestos, which is a carcinogen, in their 6-year-old daughter's makeup.

This is the list of nine products they are investigating. (See photos)

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set -- code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48 Piece Makeup Set -- code 76094

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set -- code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set -- code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set -- code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set -- code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set -- code 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss -- code 97276

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact -- code 26556

If you have any of these products, you can return it for a refund.

Earlier this year, asbestos was also linked to a product from Justice.

