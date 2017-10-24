Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to fire hazard

Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 soothing motion baby seats because of overheating concerns. (Photo: Fisher-Price)

KUSA - Fisher-Price is issuing a large recall on infant seats because of reports of overheating.

The recall involves 63,000 Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats sold in-store and online at Walmart, Target, Toys R Us, Amazon and other stores nationwide.

The infant seats were sold between November 2015 and October 2017 for between $160 and $175.

The recalled chairs include "Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats" with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and "Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats" with model number CMR39. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

Fisher-Price says they have received 36 reports of the chairs overheating, including one report of a fire within the motor compartment. No injuries have been reported.

Customers should stop using the chair and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Learn more about this Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seat recall here.

