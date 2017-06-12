Rawhide chews recalled for possible chemical contamination

ST. LOUIS - United Pet Group is voluntarily recalling rawhide dog chew products because of cleaning chemical contamination.
According to a press release from the St. Louis-based company, multiple brands of dog chews have been recalled due to contamination to a cleaning chemical that can cause reduced appetite, vomiting and diarrhea if ingested by dogs.
The recall includes certain American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide products. The specific products being recalled are:
- American Beefhide products with lot codes starting with AH and expiration dates from 6/1/2019 to 5/31/2020
- Digest-eeze products with lot codes starting with AH, AV, A, AI, AO or AB with expiration dates from 6/1/2019 to 5/31/2020
- Healthy Hide (including Healthy Hide – Good 'n' Fun and Healthy Hide – Good 'n' Fit) with lot numbers that start with AH, AV, A, AI, AO or AB with expiration dates from 6/1/2019 to 5/31/2020
If you have these products, you are asked to return the product where it was purchased or call the United Pet Group consumer affairs department at 1-855-215-4962 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. to get a refund.
The chews were distributed from the company's Edwardsville, Illinois, facility.
For more information, click here.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs